Two Lions Arrive at St. Louis Zoo

St. Louis - St. Louis Zoo officials say the arrival of two young African lions represents an important step in future breeding populations. Catali the lion and his sister, Cabara, are 17 months old and come from the Basel Zoo in Switzerland. The two are unrelated to any lions in North American zoos. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the lions' move to St. Louis in their Lion Species Survival Plan. Zoo officials say in the future, the lions may be recommended to breed with lions that are unrelated. African lions are not endangered, but are disappearing in some areas due to human activity, disease in the wild, and the decline of animals they prey upon.