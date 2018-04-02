Two men arrested for connected robberies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police said one of the men who robbed a newly elected lawmaker at gunpoint in December also robbed a woman leaving a church Christmas service days later.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Tavion Regans and William Nelson, both 20, are charged in the robbery of the woman as she and a friend left Mass at Christ Church Cathedral downtown.

Authorities believe Regans is one of two men who robbed state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. at gunpoint Dec. 19. He has also been charged in that crime.

Police said Regans had a different accomplice in the holdup of Franks, who was elected in November and was not yet in office at the time of the robbery. His car, gun and cellphone were taken in the crime.