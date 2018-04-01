Two Men At Large After Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two Callaway County residents are still at large Friday after resisting arrest and assaulting a sheriff deputy during a traffic stop.

A Callaway County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Jeffrey Strickland and Dustin Brewer near the Wright Brother's Store in Calwood. Strickland then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. When the deputy attempted to restrain Strickland, he assaulted the deputy, causing an injury to the deputy's hand before running from the scene.

After an extensive search of the area by deputies, Strickland was not found. He is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Brewer left the scene in the vehicle while the deputy was pursuing Strickland. He is wanted on six outstanding warrants.

In the photo above, the man on the left is Jeffrey Strickland. The man on the right is Dustin Brewer.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Strickland or Brewer is asked to contact the Callaway at 573-642-7291 or their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Callaway County Sheriff's Office website www.callawaysheriff.org or Crimestoppers.