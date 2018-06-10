Two men die when vehicle goes airborne, lands in Missouri pond

LIBERTY (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed in western Missouri when their vehicle went airborne and landed in a pond.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the side of a Clay County road while making a left-hand turn Thursday afternoon. The patrol says the vehicle then hit a sign and a tree before overturning and coming to rest in the pond.

The patrol identified the victims as 22-year-old Zachary Jordan and 19-year-old Andrew Selby. The Excelsior Springs men were pronounced dead at the scene.