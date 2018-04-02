Two men found dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

The shootings happened late Thursday. Names have not been released but police say both men appeared to be in their mid-20s.

Police say one of the men was found dead outside. The second victim was found about an hour late in the rear of the home.

Police have not said if there are any suspects.