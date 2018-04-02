Two men found in Texas after escaping Missouri jail

By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say two men who escaped from a jail in southwest Missouri have been captured in Texas.

Matthew Miller, of Eagle Rock, and Keith Davis, of Anderson, escaped the McDonald County jail in Pineville on Sunday.

McDonald County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Allison says they were captured without incident Tuesday in Bowie County, Texas.

The McDonald County sheriff said earlier that the two men also escaped the jail in December before they returned on their own a short time later.

The Joplin Globe (http://j.mp/1qGxsNA ) reports that Miller is facing charges of kidnapping, burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle and Davis was being held on charges that include tampering with motor vehicles.