Two Men Lead Manhunt in Southern Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed an ongoing investigation Monday of a manhunt in southern Randolph County.

Deputies from Randolph County responded to the incident around 1:45 p.m. due to the likelihood of stolen property. Detective Tom O'Sullivan confirmed over the phone to KOMU that the search is taking place near Highways 63 and 22, west of Sturgeon in an area known as Collier's Junction.

Detective O'Sullivan said the two men took off running through a field, abandoning a white Ford SUV. Before fleeing, one of the suspects disposed of stolen property in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also has a 17-year-old male in custody regarding the incident by the name of Aidan Murphy. The Boone County and Randolph County sheriff departments are currently assisting the investigation to find the other two suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation, and KOMU will update the story as more information becomes available.