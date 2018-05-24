Two men rob Columbia mini mart

COLUMBIA – Columbia Police are still trying to find the two men who robbed a Columbia mini mart.

The two men were armed with handguns when they entered the Hitt Street Mini Mart last night police said in a statement.

The men then took an unknown amount of money after showing the clerk their guns.

They then fled the store on foot.

There were three victims inside the convenience store at the time.

There were no injuries and no damage to the property.