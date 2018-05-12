Two men sentenced in child pornography cases

6 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 Monday, October 23, 2017 4:04:00 PM CDT October 23, 2017 in News
By: Jordan Smith, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Two men, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in May, were sentenced in federal court Monday.

Lucas Wayne Slusser, 35, of Jefferson City, and Sergio Antonio Dominguez-Gonzalez, 23, of Columbia were sentenced to seven years and 23 years in federal prison respectively.

Slusser admitted to sending and receiving hundreds of videos and photos containing child pornography through the internet. According to the Department of Justice, authorities found over 1,600 such files between his computer and cell phones. He'd been distributing them through Kik Messenger.

Dominguez-Gonzalez admitted to sexually abusing a 2-year-old child to make child pornography. According to the Department of Justice, an undercover detective from Washington, D.C. exchanged emails and instant messages in which Dominguez-Gonzalez said he'd had sexual contact with the victim and had videos. 

Both men were sentenced without parole.

More News

Grid
List

Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:39:00 AM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
JEFFERSON CITY – The Capital City Farmers Market cut the ribbon on its new location Saturday, officially signifying its move... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some residents of New Bloomfield have doubts about a plan to make up for their lack of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 7:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
MORGAN COUNTY- Over the past 12 years the boys at Morgan County R-1 School have kept an ongoing joke alive.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 4:10:39 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:36:04 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:51:05 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
AURORA (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:47:17 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:40:02 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
COLUMBIA - Local service groups spent their Friday packing a semi truck trailer full of supplies to help people nearly... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 1:32:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone
Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special examiner extracted thousands of images from the cellphone of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens "and... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 10:51:00 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Truman VA showers veterans with gifts for Mothers Day
Truman VA showers veterans with gifts for Mothers Day
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri veterans and their families walked away from the Truman VA with gift boxes filled with infant... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate OKs changing date of vote on right to work
Missouri Senate OKs changing date of vote on right to work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Second teen accuses ex-Missouri trooper of sexual contact
Second teen accuses ex-Missouri trooper of sexual contact
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who's charged with taking sexually explicit photos... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 7:56:22 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Critics being weeded out of Missouri governor's jury pool
Critics being weeded out of Missouri governor's jury pool
ST. LOUIS (AP) — People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 6:45:54 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Update on TCE contamination in Camdenton
TARGET 8: Update on TCE contamination in Camdenton
CAMDENTON - The ongoing TCE, or trichloroethylene debate in Camdenton has moved forward and gained progress in the right direction... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 9:05:00 PM CDT May 10, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 72°
9am 74°
10am 78°
11am 81°