Two men sentenced in child pornography cases

JEFFERSON CITY - Two men, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in May, were sentenced in federal court Monday.

Lucas Wayne Slusser, 35, of Jefferson City, and Sergio Antonio Dominguez-Gonzalez, 23, of Columbia were sentenced to seven years and 23 years in federal prison respectively.

Slusser admitted to sending and receiving hundreds of videos and photos containing child pornography through the internet. According to the Department of Justice, authorities found over 1,600 such files between his computer and cell phones. He'd been distributing them through Kik Messenger.

Dominguez-Gonzalez admitted to sexually abusing a 2-year-old child to make child pornography. According to the Department of Justice, an undercover detective from Washington, D.C. exchanged emails and instant messages in which Dominguez-Gonzalez said he'd had sexual contact with the victim and had videos.

Both men were sentenced without parole.