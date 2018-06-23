Two Men Sentenced in Jefferson City Murder

Judge Thomas Brown sentenced Mychal Sangster to life for the killing plus 25 years for robbery. Judge Brown sentenced Sangster's accomplice, Gregory Hite, to a total of 10 years for felonious restraint and armed criminal action.

"We've had our fair share of shootings, and each time there's been someone apprehended, every time there's been somebody convicted," said Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tackett. "And that's how you sift through and kind of cut down the number of people who are capable of shooting, and hopefully have it be a deterrent."