Two Missouri Valley College tennis players receive weekly awards

MARSHALL — Sophomores Stefano Benedetti and Maca Bielsa were named Men's and Women's Players of the Week, the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced Monday.

This is the first weekly award for either player and the second consecutive week Missouri Valley College tennis players have received the recognition for both the men's and women's sides.

Brazilians Heitor Garcia and Lilian Blasque swept the honors last week for the Vikings.

Benedetti and Bielsa earned this week's respective awards after leading the Vikings to wins over Southwestern College on both sides of the draw.

Benedetti won his No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-0. In the No. 2 doubles match, Johnny Taylor joined the Toronto native in an 8-6 victory. The No. 25 men's team went on to win 9-0 against the Moundbuilders.

In the women's draw, Bielsa won her No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-2, and she also grabbed the No. 1 doubles point with teammate Juniro Adela Gill. The Spanish tandem scored a critical 8-2 victory to help clinch a narrow 5-4 team victory.

The men are 6-0 on the season and the women check in at 5-1.

Both teams will play host to McPherson College Wednesday, March 23, at Indian Foothills Park.

Both the Bulldogs' men's and women's teams are ranked in the top-20.