Two Mizzou softball players named to preseason top-50
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team has had two players named to USA Softball's preseason top-50 player of the year watch list.
Junior outfielder Emily Crane of Troy, Missouri and sophomore pitcher Tori Finucane of Germantown, Maryland were both named to the list. Crane hit .389 last season with four home runs and 37 RBI. Finucane went 21-6 in the circle with a 1.73 ERA en route to SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
The No. 17 Tigers are one of 12 teams that have had mulitple players selected for the honor, including three other SEC schools. They begin their season on February 13 with games against Louisville and Chattanooga in Clermont, Florida at the Dot Richardson Invitational.
