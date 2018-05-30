Two Mo. Civil War Sites Will Not Become National Parks

NEWTONIA (AP) - The National Park Service says two Civil War battlefields in southwest Missouri will not become part of the national park system.

The results of the park service's study on the battlefields near Newtonia were released Tuesday.

The Joplin Globe reports the study determined that two battles, in 1862 and 1864, weren't nationally significant to the outcome of the Civil War. It says both battles have interesting historical themes, but those themes are addressed at sites already under federal or state control.

In the first battle, organized units of Native Americans fought on each side in what was a Confederate victory. In the second battle, Confederate troops led by Maj. Gen. Sterling Price were surprised by Union troops, who forced Price's group to retreat to Indian Territory.