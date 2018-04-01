Two Moberly Men Arrested in Burglary Ring

MACON - Macon County Sheriff's Department believes its deputies have solved a multi-county burglary ring. It all started when the department began an investigation concerning stolen saddles in Excello.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Dawson said the victims in Excello saw a posting on Craigslist this week advertising saddles for sale that matched the description of their stolen saddles. On July 17, 2012, deputies arrested Randall Perkins, 33, of Kirksville in the parking lot of the Moberly Walmart, following a "sting" operation.

The investigation has also led to the arrest of the suspect's father, Randall Perkins Sr., 56, of Moberly. Perkins Sr. has been charged with six counts of Burglary- 2nd degree.

The stolen property has been recovered. Randall Perkins Jr. was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 3 years.