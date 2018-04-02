Two More Arrested in Macon County Drug Sweep

MACON - The Macon County Sheriff's deputies arrested two more suspects Monday morning, as part of a drug sweep across the county called "Operation Heat Wave".

Brady S. Brown, 18, of Macon was arrested for three counts of distributing up to five grams of marijuana. A bond has been set as $30,000 cash only and he remains in custody.

Samantha Slearey, 17, of Macon was also arrested for one count of distributing up to five grams of marijuana. A bond has been set at $10,000 cash only, and she remains in custody.

Both suspects have additional charges pending.

Last Thursday, the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested 13 people in the drug sweep, only one more suspect remains at large.