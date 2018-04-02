Two More Plead to Southwest Mo. Man's Killing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The last of six people charged in the fatal stabbing of a Springfield man have admitted taking part in the crime.

The Greene County prosecutor's office says 51-year-old Theresa Rash and 50-year-old Jeff Bloom both entered Alford pleas Tuesday to second-degree murder in the 2008 killing of Rash's husband, Stephen Rash. An Alford plea acknowledges that authorities have enough evidence to secure a conviction; it's entered as a judgment of guilty.

Theresa Rash was sentenced on the spot to 25 years.

Four other people, including Theresa Rash's adult daughter, were convicted or pleaded guilty earlier to taking part in the scheme to kill Stephen Rash. Prosecutors said Theresa Rash was having an affair with Bloom and wanted her 63-year-old husband out of the way.