Two Motorcyclists Dead After Wreck with School Bus

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE (AP) - Two motorcyclists are dead after their motorcycles were involved in an accident with a school bus in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Route A, near the intersection of U.S. 61. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Juston Wheetley says a crash team is still on the scene assessing what happened.

Names of the victims have not been released but Wheetley says both were driving separate motorcycles.

The school bus was empty except for the driver, who was not hurt.

Wentzville is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.