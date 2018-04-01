Two Nationally Recognized Student Bakers to Visit Career Center

COLUMBIA - Two nationally recognized high school bakers will be at the Columbia Area Career Center Monday.

The two mid-Missouri high school students placed first in a national culinary baking contest.

Heather Pitt, a 2013 Hickman graduate is the first in the state to ever win the commercial baking competition of the Skills USA National Competition for high school students.

Hailey King, a 2013 Rock Bridge High School graduate won the culinary arts competition. She is the third Missouri student to ever win the competition.