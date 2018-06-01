Two Officers Briefly Dragged While Making Arrest

MARYLAND HEIGHTS - Two suburban St. Louis police officers are nursing injuries after being dragged briefly by a sport utility vehicle.



One Maryland Heights officer was treated at a hospital for a leg injury. The other had abrasions and scrapes but was not hospitalized.



The incident happened about 7 a.m. Friday as the officers were trying to arrest a motorist. The driver put the vehicle in reverse and drove away, briefly dragging the officers.



The suspect was captured a short time later and is expected to face charge of assaulting police officers and other charges.