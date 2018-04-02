Two Officers, Former Police Employee, Indicted on Civil Rights Violation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former police detective and sergeant from the St. Louis suburb, Velda City, are indicted for allegedly assaulting a man in jail. Federal authorities announced indictments today against former Detective Mark Winger and Sergeant Lewis McGee. Also indicted is Arvette Ford, who was an employee of the Northwoods police department. The indictment alleges that on July 31st, Winger and McGee physically assaulted a man who was being detained at the Northwoods police department. Ford is accused of watching the assault and failing to intervene. All three are accused of lying to federal investigators. The defendants could face up to 10 years in prison.