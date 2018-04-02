Two on the run after wrong-way, multi-county, high-speed chase

BOONE COUNTY - A man and woman are on the run after a wrong-way high-speed chase Monday evening going from Boone County to Randolph County.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it started on Highway 63 North, just north of Interstate 70. Boone County Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the driver then got off at the 22 junction and drove around, eventually getting back on Highway 63 and driving north in the southbound lane.

Boone County Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the chase started after a deputy was alerted of a car driving with a stolen license plate around 6 p.m. He said a man was driving the car, which was a newer model black Chevy Impala. There was also a female passenger in the car.

Cpl. Scott White with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car went north into Randolph County, and a Troop B helicopter also flew out of the Moberly Airport into the area.

The deputies stopped the chase after the car crossed into Randolph County. O'Sullivan said this was because the chase was too dangerous to continue.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody.