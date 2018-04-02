Two Pedestrians Hit in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A one vehicle accident involving two pedestrians occurred Wednesday morning in the parking lot of McDonald's restaurant.

Eric M. Landon, 30, of Camdenton was backing up and struck two people walking in the parking lot, according to a police report from the Jefferson City Police Department.

The report stated that 72-year-old pedestrians Adeline M. Beinlich and David L. Maloney both of Jefferson City had minor injuries. Maloney was transported by ambulance to Capital Region Hospital for treatment, and Beinlich drove herself to Capital Region Hospital for treatment.

Landon was not injured. He said he never saw the pedestrians as he was backing up to leave the parking lot, according to the report.