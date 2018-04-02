Two people safe after fire starts in home while they were sleeping

COLUMBIA – Two people were safe Tuesday after a fire started in their home while they were sleeping.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Potter said crews went to 3203 West Worley Street around 12:52 p.m. Tuesday and saw heavy smoke coming out of the garage. Potter said firefighters put the fire out within minutes.

Emily Sheets lives near the home and said she knocked on the door to try to get the people out when she saw smoke coming out of the garage.

Sheets said she called the landlord, Tracy Reddick, who then called the people living inside the home to wake them up. The pair inside the home was able to get out safely before fire crews came.

Reddick said no one was injured.

Potter said crews are investigating the cause of the fire. No damage amount is available yet.