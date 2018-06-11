Two pets die in Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Two pets died in an early morning fire at a Jefferson City residence Thursday.

A driver noticed the fire at around 1 a.m. on Meier Drive and called dispatch. All residents made it out of the house without injuries, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in around 20 minutes. They had not determined a cause as of Thursday morning.

Firefighters estimated a loss of over $130,000 in damage.