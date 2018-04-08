Two Positions Vacant in One Small Town

Sturgeon's Board of Aldermen unanimously decided last Monday night in a closed-door session to fire Police Chief Tim Kamp, just moments after Mayor Alicia Walker resigned.





The tiny town of 900 residents is known for being a Tree City USA. It's proud of its Southern roots, agricultural tradition and quiet neighborhoods. But, the resignation and firing have created a buzz, and not just in the Buzz Cafe.

"I think people are pretty surprised that it happened with both of them," commented Sturgeon business owner Stacy Griffith.

She's not the only one surprised.

"I didn't plan on being mayor," said Paul Heywood, mayor pro-tem.

Heywood took the oath of office last Sunday. He won't reveal why the board fired Kamp.

"Most of that is confidential but, basically, there were many complaints over a long time, numerous complaints over a long period of time," he explained. "Most of the complaints were verbal complaints."

Many residents believe there's more to the story.

Police officer Beth Taylor said Kamp was a great cop. And, the buzz in the Buzz Cafe is about clashing agendas.

"The mayor and him, I don't think they got along real well," said Griffith.

Officials say both vacancies occuring at the same time is just a coincidence.

Sturgeon plans to start looking for another police officer this week, but the Boone County Sheriff's Department is helping with local law enforcement in the meantime.