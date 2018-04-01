Two pounds of methamphetamine discovered in traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested four people after finding 2 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $35,000.

The deputies, a part of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and Osage Beach police stopped a vehicle in the 5900 block of Osage Beach Parkway.

Authorities discovered marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia in addition to the methamphetamine.

Phillip Pennington, 27, Sir Ford, 27, Kenneth Hudson, 26, and Naomi Sepulvado, 22, were arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. All four are from Louisiana.

Hudson, Pennington and Ford were charged with trafficking of drugs and are being held on $200,000 bond. Sepulvado was charged unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $50,000 bond.

Their initial court date is Feb. 2.