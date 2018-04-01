Two reporters arrested at Ferguson McDonald's

FERGUSON (AP) - Two reporters covering the shooting of an unarmed black teen by a white police officer in a St. Louis suburb say they were arrested at a McDonald's Wednesday evening in the commercial corridor where angry protests have occurred.

Wesley Lowery of The Washington Post and Ryan Reilly of The Huffington Post say they were working in the fast-food restaurant when SWAT officers came in to quickly clear the area. Both quickly tweeted about their arrests, detention and subsequent release without any charges.

Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson did not immediately return a cellphone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities urged people to confine their protests to daylight after three nights of tense confrontations, looting, tear gas and a second shooting nearby.