Two Rivals Meet in the Capitol City

JEFFERSON CITY - Longtime rivals Hickman and Jefferson City met on the soccer field in the Capitol City. Jefferson City's Katie Kelly scored first, putting 1-0 on the board. Ashley Clark passes to Emily Mantle who scores, putting the Jays up 2-1. In the second half, Corrine Mullarkey scored from 20-yards out, making the final score 3-2 Jefferson City.