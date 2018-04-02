Two sentenced for distributing counterfeit Botox

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two residents of Canada were sentenced to prison for distributing counterfeit, misbranded and adulterated Botox.

Kamaldeep Sandhu was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis to two years in prison, and Navdeep Sandhu was sentenced to three months. Both are from Vancouver, British Columbia.

The U.S. Attorney's office said they obtained Botox from Turkey and shipped it to doctors in Missouri and elsewhere. The indictment said more than 100 shipments were sent to eastern Missouri.