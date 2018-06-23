Two Separate Meth Labs Busted Within Two Days in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Authorities in Boone and Macon counties said they busted two separate methamphetamine labs in the mid-Missouri area in just two days.

The Macon Police Department received information Monday pertaining to the possible existence of a meth lab in the 800 block of Locust Street. Due to the nature of the case, the North Missouri Drug Task Force was called to assist. Officers were given consent to search a vehicle and a residence on Locust Street.

Upon searching, authorities seized a meth lab at the location. Possible charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Just two days later in Hartsburg, Boone County deputies executed a search warrant in the 800 block of East Calvin Drive. The warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into the production of methamphetamine in Boone County.

Evidence recovered at the scene included numerous components of old meth labs as well as an active hydrogen chloride gas generator and several "one pot" style labs. Authorities said these items indicate that the location is being used to produce methamphetamine.

Barbara Graves, 41, was arrested for one felony count of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Sharon Stoll, 62, was issued a misdemeanor summons for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they expect more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.