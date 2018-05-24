Two sexual assaults reported in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating two sexual assaults that happened in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.

CPD said one of the assaults happened when an 18 year-old woman was walking to her vehicle just before 2 A.M. which was parked inside the Eighth and Cherry Street parking garage. She reported a man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police said other assault was reported about an hour later when a 22 year-old woman was in the area of Hitt Street and Broadway. She reported that she accepted a ride from an unknown man. He then drove her to William Street and University Avenue where he sexually assaulted her, and then kicked her out of the vehicle.

CPD said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

CPD reminded everyone to be safe and be aware of your surroundings. CPD said look out for each other, use the buddy system, avoid walking alone, don't accept rides from strangers and report suspicious activity when it occurs.