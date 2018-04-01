Two St. Joseph residents charged in 1-year-old boy's death

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A man and a woman were charged in the death of a 1-year-old child in St. Joseph.

The child, Carter E. Lizar, died Thursday in a Kansas City hospital, where he had been hospitalized for about four days.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 59-year-old Roy Miller Jr. is charged with felony abuse of a child.

The child's mother, 28-year-old Sasha Lizar, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. Court documents stated she left her child in a "dangerous environment."

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins said charges were filed over the weekend. Both Miller and Lizar remained in custody Monday.