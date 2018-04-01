Two Students Received Local Aviation Scholarship

FULTON - The Kingdom Pilot's Association hosted a pancake breakfast at the Elton Hensley Memorial Airport to help raise money for the KPA and its future scholarship recipients.

Jaena Smith and Dustin Collier were the two scholarship recipients this year of the newly named Captain Sam "Keyser" Robertson Memorial Scholarship.

They both received 1,500 dollars. This is a beginning step toward a career in aviation.



"I was really surprised, but I was really excited at the same time. This is a really great way to start out before I go to college," said award recipient Jaena Smith.



"Oh yeah, I was excited. Last summer I came here, worked here and stuff. They said that if I fill out the scholarship, I'd have a good chance of getting it. So, I've been really working my way towards this for awhile," said award recipient Dustin Collier.



Along with pancakes and sausage, the event hosted a live band, provided flights for young students, and even showcased a helicopter.