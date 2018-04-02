Two suffer minor injuries after shooting in central Columbia

COLUMBIA - Two people suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after a shooting in the 400 block of Hirth Avenue.

Columbia Police responded to the scene around 1:43 a.m. Officials confirmed multiple bullet holes were found in the driver's side of a maroon Dodge charger.

One female victim, age 27, suffered minor injuries to her legs. The male victim, age 40, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatenging injuries.

CPD said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact CPD, or call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.