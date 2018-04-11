Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen

JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the female driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted for treatment, while the male passenger was released from the hospital and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant on previous charges.

Police said the suspects were in a stolen car and rammed into another vehicle then did not stop for responding officers. The chase started on Missouri Boulevard and ended when the driver crashed into a rock embankment at the intersection of Meadows Ford and Route C.

Both suspects are facing charges including theft of motor vehicle, felony assault, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest by fleeing and numerous traffic related offenses.