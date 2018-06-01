Two Suspects Plead Not Guilty in Mo. Woman's Death

MOBERLY - Two men have pleaded not guilty in the death of a 92-year-old Moberly woman and several other alleged crimes.

Jeffery Jay Nichols and Christopher Demond Lewis III, both of Macon, waived their preliminary hearings and arraignments and entered the pleas Monday in separate appearances in Randolph County Court.

The Moberly Monitor-Index reports Nichols and Lewis are each currently being held on $1 million bond.

They are charged with first-degree murder in the March 31 death of 92-year-old Carmelita Kaser of Moberly. They each face 19 additional charges for a series of crimes they allegedly committed before and after Kaser's death. The charges include robbery, assault, theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.



Police allege the two men assaulted and killed Kaser while stealing money and her vehicle.