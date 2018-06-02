Two Suspects Sought

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Two men are believed responsible for a series of burglaries in St. Charles County, and police are hoping video from a home surveillance camera is the break they need to catch the suspects. The men are suspected in at least eight residential burglaries since June. Their method is always the same: They pull up in a white Ford pickup during the daytime, victimize homes where no one is there, and pile electronic equipment and other odds and ends into the truck. The sheriff's department is asking the public to call 636-949-3020 if they recognize the truck or the men in the video.