Two Suspects Wanted for Multiple Crimes

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Police are looking for Michael Wright and Tracy Stodgell in connection with multiple charges.

Both are charged with Accessory - Assault 1st Degree and Acessory - Kidnapping, Facilitating a Felony, Inflicting Injury, and Terrorizing.

Stodgell is 29 years old, 5'4" and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a "Trinity" tattoo on the right side of her neck and "Malachi" tattooed on the left side.

Wright, 34, is listed as 5'7", 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has many tattoos including a backwards "E" on the back of his neck and oriental symbols on his arms. His right thumb is partially amputated. Officials advise Wright is known to be armed and violent.

Both bonds are set at $200,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at 660-277-5095, Moberly Police at 660-263-0346, or CimeLine at 660-269-8477.