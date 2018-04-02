Two teenagers arrested after reported fight over marijuana
FULTON — Fulton Police arrested two siblings Saturday morning at a residence on the 900 block of Lyle Street.
Officers said the brother and sister were arguing over marijuana. When they responded to the dispute, officers discovered marijuana and marijuana-related paraphernalia inside the residence and took both siblings into custody.
17-year-old Kailey Rubin was arrested for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Her brother, 19-year-old Brendan Rubin, was arrested for felony distribution of no more than 5 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was also taken into custody for an active felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of St. Charles County.
