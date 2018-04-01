Two Teenagers Die After Stolen Car Hits Tree

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two teenagers are dead after the stolen car they were in slammed into a tree in St. Louis.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon. The driver, 15-year-old Darius Clay, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 17-year-old Martez Edwards, died in a hospital Wednesday morning.

Police say the car was stolen earlier Tuesday after it was left to warm up with the keys inside. It isn't clear who stole the vehicle.

Witnesses say the driver was speeding when he lost control near Penrose Park and struck a tree.