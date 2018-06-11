Two teens arrested, two juveniles in custody after attempted robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested two teenagers and took two juveniles into custody saying they tried to rob a Jimmy John's delivery driver at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the Jimmy John's driver was delivering an order in the 600 block of Thilly Avenue. No one answered the door, so the driver returned to their car.

Three suspects approached the victim with their faces covered. One suspect allegedly had an item in his hands. According to police, the victim put a flashlight in a suspect's face and the suspects fled to a car where another suspect was waiting.

When the suspects drove off, the delivery driver followed them. The suspects' vehicle backed into the victim's vehicle before driving off.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle just after 2 a.m. and stopped it on Northland Drive near Parker Street. Police said items found in the vehicle were consistent with the attempted robbery.

Police arrested 17-year-olds Tashawn Brown and Kyre Roberts, along with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. All four suspects were charged with felony first degree robbery, felony armed criminal action, felony first degree property damage and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

[CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the two juveniles were arrested. Juveniles are not arrested, they are taken into custody.]