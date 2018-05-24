Two Teens Charged in Accidental Shooting Death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two teenagers are charged in what authorities say was an accidental shooting death of a Kansas City woman.

Jackson County authorities say 40-year-old Tina Castro died Tuesday after she was shot while sitting in a friend's car.

The two suspects, both 16, were playing with guns in the back seat of the car. Investigators say one of the teenagers, a relative of Castro's, touched a trigger of a gun and fired a single shot into her back. She died at the scene.

The Kansas City Star reports the teenagers have been charged as juveniles with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.