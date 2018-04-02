Two Teens Die in Crash in Missouri's Bootheel Region

SENATH, Mo. (AP) -- Two teenagers are dead after their sport utility vehicle drove into the path of a tractor-trailer in the Missouri Bootheel region.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims as the SUV's driver, 16-year-old Dylan W. Johnson of Holcomb, and one of his passengers, 18-year-old Tyler J. Troutt of Kennett.

The patrol says Johnson failed to yield Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Route P in the Dunklin County town of Senath.

Johnson and Troutt were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another teenage passenger of the SUV was flown to a hospital in Jonesboro, Ark.