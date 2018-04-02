Two Thrill Rides Delayed at Amusement Parks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Thrill seekers looking forward to trying two new massive rides at Kansas City-area amusement parks will have to wait awhile.

Worlds of Fun announced Thursday that its new SteelHawk ride will not open Saturday as scheduled. The ride, which spins people around a 301-foot-tower, is likely to open in a few days.

Worlds of Fun spokeswoman Rachael Murie said high winds this week prevented crews from working on the SteelHawk.

Last week, the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan., announced that the opening of the world's tallest water slide would be delayed from Friday until June 5. The Verrückt, at 168 feet 7 inches, was still undergoing testing.

