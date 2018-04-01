Two tied to Texas murder arrested in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police said Thursday they arrested two people tied to a woman's murder in Texas June 14, including the man suspected of killing her.

The Jefferson City Police Department said it arrested 33-year-old Kenneth Williams Wednesday. Williams was wanted for felony murder in Chambers County, Texas.

According to the Chambers County Facebook page, the body of 38-year-old April Forney, pictured right, was found in the JJ Mayes Wildlife Trace Area, east of Houston. Authorities issued a warrant for Williams and a warrant for hindering apprehension or prosecution for 22-year-old Alexandria Renee Barnes.

Tuesday, police in Jefferson City received information that Williams might have travelled there to evade authorities.

Police said they started working with the Texas Rangers and Chamber County authorities to get information about Williams location.

Wednesday, police saw a man matching Williams' description in the 3400 block of North Ten Mile Drive. Detectives set up surveillance to confirm the man was Williams. Later, Community Action Team members arrested him without incident, according to police.

When police arrived at the home, residents in the house were not aware that Williams was suspected of a murder.

"Actually, the friends that they were with had no idea that they were wanted, that the person was in fact wanted in Texas," Capt. Doug Shoemaker of JCPD said. "So it was a bit of a surprise."

Authorities also arrested Barnes, who was with Williams.

Williams and Barnes were taken to the Cole County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.