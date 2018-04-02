Two Tigers Move on to U.S. World Team Wrestling Trials

COLUMBIA - Wrestlers from Mizzou went to the University Nationals in Akron, Ohio this past weekend where four posted top-eight finishes in their respectice weight classes. Dom Bradley highlighted the Tigers with a first place finish at 264.5 lbs. Zach Toal finished second at 163 lbs. while Nicholas Hucke took third at 145.5 lbs. Cody Farinella also wrestled at 145.5 lbs and took finished seventh.

Bradley started off the weekend with three easy wins with decisions of 6-0/2-0, 1-0/2-0 and 1-0/3-0. He then faced off against Tyrell Fourtune in the semi-finals winning the first period 6-1 and then falling the next round 1-0. Bradley came back in the third and final period to beat 5-0 and move on to the championship round after Jeremy Johnson had to default due to injury.

Toal was able to start his weekend off with three wins via pin but suffered a loss 1-0/2-1 in the quarterfinals. He bounched back and won the next four matches sending him to the second-place match against Kyle Dake who had to default due to injury.

Bradley and Toal's top-two finishes qualify them for the U.S. World Team Trials in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in June.