Two Viking Football Players Named to Preseason All-American List

MARSHALL - Two members of the Missouri Valley College football team have been selected to the Beyond Sports Network 2013 Preseason AllAmerican Team.

The two selected were Senior Cornerback Tyler Davis and Junior Defensive Lineman Ty Phillips.

The pair helped lead the Vikings to a 12-1 record in 2012, winning a second-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship and advancing to the NAIA Football Championship Series semifinals.

Davis will enter the 2013 season after a very successful 2012 campaign. He received first team Heart of America Athletic Conference honors at both the cornerback and punt return positions and was named the HAAC's Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2012 season, Davis finished with 62 total tackles, eight interceptions, nine passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two touchdowns.

Phillips had a big first season as a Viking, as he was named all-conference first team at the defensive line position. He led the NAIA in sacks with 19 for 133.5 yards lost and led the NAIA in tackles for loss with 30 for 160.5 yards lost. Phillips finished with a total of 67tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

"This is a great honor for both Tyler and Ty," said Head Football Coach Paul Troth. "Both of these men represent the team and the school well. This is great recognition for them and for the team."

The Vikings will kick-off their 2013 season traveling to Ottawa (Kan.) University Saturday Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m.