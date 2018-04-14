Two Virginia TV station workers fatally shot on-air

The Associated Press and Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director

By: The Associated Press and Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director

MONETA, Va. (AP) - Reporter Alison Parker and photographer Adam Ward were fatally shot live on air during the morning show of WDBJ-TV in central Virginia Wednesday. NBC News reports the gunman has been shot but is not dead.

WDBJ-TV general manager Jeffrey A. Marks called killings "a terrible crime against two fine journalists."

Parker and Ward were filming a live shot at a shopping center when a man fired at least eight shots.

Several hours after the shooting, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said police were pursuing the suspect on Interstate 64 and "an arrest is imminent."

McAuliffe said the shooter is believed to be a disgruntled employee of WDBJ.

Marks told the station's audience, "I cannot tell you how much they were loved. Alison and Adam. Our hearts are broken."

WDBJ is based in Roanoke, Virginia, and serves the southwest and central part of the state.