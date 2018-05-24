Two Westphalia suspects charged in marijuana grow operation

WESTPHALIA - The Osage County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon prosecutors have charged two Westphalia suspects after deputies found a marijuana grow operation and meth.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) joined Osage County deputies to search a Westphalia home on suspicions of drug-related activity.

During the search, social service workers took two children into protective custody.

The report said deputies found what they believe to be meth, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Lucas Holterman and 29-year-old Savannah Kubesh, both of Westphalia, who face charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

In a second search at a property belonging to Holterman and Kubesh in Freeburg, deputies discovered a marijuana-growing operation, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

Authorities said both suspects have posted bond pending additional criminal charges involving the grow house, including manufacturing a controlled substance.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office and LANEG have executed three drug-related search warrants this week.