Two Women Not Guilty in Child Endangerment Case

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Two Joplin women pleaded innocent to endangering the life of a 3-year-old child by not providing adequate nutrition.

Twenty-six-year-old Beth Williams and her 27-year-old roommate, Christina Haidle, pleaded Thursday in a case involving Williams' 3-year-old daughter. The child was unresponsive and weighed just 12 pounds, 9 ounces when she was taken to a Joplin hospital July 1.

Police Lt. Darren Gallup said Thursday the women were charged because doctors could find no cause other than chronic malnutrition for the girl's condition. He also said Haidle's 5-year-old son was removed from the two women's home during the investigation into the girl's condition.

The Joplin Globe reports police have not reported any alleged neglect of the boy.

The women remain in custody at the Jasper County Jail on $500,000 bonds.